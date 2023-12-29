Hyderabad: The formidable midder order batter, Ajinkya Rahane posted a short clip of practising in nets just after India faced an embarrassing loss against the Proteas in the Boxing Day Test played at Centurion on the South Africa soil.

The Mumbai batter was excluded from the squad that has gone to lock horns with South Africa, irrespective of his significant record of batting on foreign soil. Shreyas Iyer was included in the test squad in place of Rahane. However, Iyer failed to do justice to his selection as the right hander could only contribute 37 runs to the team including both innings.

The latest clip posted by Rahane on his social media handle, X(formerly Twitter) has been speculated as his eagerness to make a comeback in the team and play in the white jersey for the country.

The Indian legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also emphasised on the absence of Rahane from the team, which played a big role in the Indian batting collapse in both the innings of the first test.

Gavaskar recalled Rahane's 48 runs on a tricky Johannesburg pitch during India’s tour of South Africa in 2017-18. “The pitch was very difficult in the Johannesburg Test five years back, and I was there. Rahane rose to the occasion and showed what India missed in the ongoing game against South Africa,” Gavaskar said.

Ajinkya Rahane was also instrumental in the World Test Championship final against Australia, played earlier this year. The right hand batter amassed 89 and 46 runs respectively in two innings. Later, the then vice-captain was dropped from the team after registering two failures against West Indies.

Soon after the middle order batter posted the video on X, fans started showering their wish to see their favourite batter in the team. Several users posted on X, writing, "We wish to see you back in the team Rahane.", "Indian team misses you."