IND VS SA TEMBA BAVUMA RULED OUT OF SECOND TEST

Centurion (South Africa): South Africa Test skipper Temba Bavuma, who sustained a left hamstring strain, has been ruled out of the second Test against India. South Africa won the first Test by an innings and 32 runs to go 1-0 up in the two match series. The second Test will be played at Cape Town.

33-year-old Temba Bavuma sustained the injury while fielding on day one of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday. Subsequent scans revealed a hamstring strain which kept him out of South Africa’s first innings.

The Cricket South Africa said that Bavuma will undergo further medical assessments prior to the start of the Betway SA20 to determine his availability for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Dean Elgar, the Player of the Match in the first Test, will captain the side in his absence. Elgar, who had announced his retirement after the Test series against India, will lead the side in is farewell Test. The Cricket South Africa has named Western Province batter Zubayr Hamza as Bavuma’s replacement.