Centurion: Virat Kohli played an impressive knock in the second innings of the Indian team in the Centurion Test which included some brilliant strokes. Also he achieved an extraordinary feat becoming the first batter to score more than 2000 international runs in a calendar year for the seventh time on Thursday. He became the batter to score 2000+ runs on maximum occasions surpassing Kumar Sangakkara who has done the same on six occasions.

Kohli first showcased a stellar performance in 2012 when he amassed 2186 runs with an average of 53.31. 2014 was the next occasion when the Indian star batter scored 2286 runs with an average of 55.75. Kohli notched up his consistency a couple of years later knocking more than 2000 runs for four consecutive years from 2016-2019. After having a slight slump in the form, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter showed up his class once again in the ongoing year and completed the historic achievement overtaking Kumar Sangakkara. Mahela Jayawardene is at the third position in the list by achieving the similar feat five times while Sachin Tendulkar has also done the same on five occasions.