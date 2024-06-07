Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut faced an altercation with a CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport on Thursday. Later, she assured her safety in a statement regarding the incident. Meanwhile, music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani responded to the incident through his Instagram Stories, expressing his understanding of the CISF lady's anger and offering to secure a job for her if any action is taken against her.

Vishal posted a video report of the incident on his Instagram Stories, stating, "I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand the need of this @official_cisf personnel's anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan."

Vishal Dadlani Says He Will Ensure CISF Woman Has a Job If Action Taken Against Her over Slapping Kangana Ranaut (Instargam)

The CISF constable involved was identified as Kulwinder Kaur, who was detained and later suspended after Kangana filed a complaint upon her arrival at the Indira Gandhi airport. Following Kaur's suspension, Vishal posted more Instagram Stories, questioning those supporting Kaur's actions. He also reiterated his offer to help her find employment if she loses her job.

Meanwhile, Kangana criticised the film industry's silence on the incident, warning them of potential repercussions. She highlighted the vulnerability of public figures in such situations. Recently elected as a BJP candidate to Lok Sabha from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, Kangana secured a significant victory over Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh by a substantial margin of over 74,000 votes.