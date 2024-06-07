Five Steps To Secure A Job Of Your Choice

Hyderabad: Despite having the required qualifications and skills, are you still having a tough time to get a job? It may not always be bad luck but there may be some lapses on your side. Sometimes we often make mistakes unknowingly that leads in losing out on prospective job roles. Experts say finding your dream job may not be so difficult if you follow some simple steps.

Here's a list of five steps that can help you to reach your dream job.

1. Proper updated resume

In the present competitive job market, there may be numerous qualified candidates applying for a limited number of openings. The first step to catch the attention of recruiters is the resume. Your resume should be up-to-date. Before sending your resume, always go through it and make additions as per the job profile. The skills that are relevant for the job should always be highlighted in the resume. At the same time, skills that are irrelevant for the job profile should be deleted from the resume. Many people prepare one resume and send it to all recruiters. It is best to revise your resume whenever you send it to a new recruiter. An up-to-date and well crafted resume is the first step to bag a good position.

2. Regular job alerts

One should make it a habit to subscribe to career pages of organisations. First, one should search online about the companies of his/her choice. The official websites of these companies should be visited regularly. By subscribing to their career pages, one will get information whenever any vacancy arises. Also, by applying to jobs matching your profile, you can save a lot of trouble hunting for jobs.

3. Hiring contests

Hiring contests play a crucial role in the job hunt. Many reputed organisations namely HackerEarth and D2C conduct recruitment contests. By taking part in these contests, one gets a chance of getting better opportunities. So, if you are looking for jobs, make sure to participate in hackathons, short-term coding events and others. These events give a chance to get interview calls directly from the companies that are organising the events. This apart, the events also tell us how we can improve and the skills that we need to improve.

4. Contacts and strong networking

Contacts and networking are very important in today's job market. So, it is very important to build contacts. It is by attending special events that one gets to build contacts, who can later help with information about job opportunities.

5. Accept rejection

It is very important to develop a mindset to accept rejection because it is normal to fail. Even if you apply in many companies, you may not get response from anywhere. But, you should not get discouraged and move forward by devising new strategies. It is only if you can go ahead with renewed efforts that the results will be promising.

