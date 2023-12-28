IND W VS AUS W 1ST ODI JEMIMAH VASTRAKAR SLAM FIFTIES AS INDIA WOMEN SCORE 282 FOR 8

Mumbai: Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, India women managed to reach to the competitive total of 288 runs, courtesy of middle order batter Jemmimah Rodrigues (82 off 77) and bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar (62 off 46 balls). The duo stitched a crucial 68-run partnership in the first ODI against Australia Women here on Thursday.

Earlier, winning the toss and opting to bat first, India women didn’t get the start they wanted losing two early wickets in the form of opener Shafali Verma and newbie Richa Ghosh. Harmanpreet Kaur also walked back to the pavillion after scoring just nine runs during his stay at the crease and India were reeling on 57/3.

However, Jemimah stitched a 38 run partnership with Yastika Bhatia for the fourth wicket to stabilise the innings. The latter was dismissed on 49 as she failed to negotiate a tempting full toss from leg-spinner Georgia Wareham. India lost next two wickets in a span of 84 runs. Vastrakar played a brilliant knock after walking in the middle and helped the team post a competitive total. Jemmimah smashed her fifth ODI fifty, while Vastrakar, who came to bat number eight slammed a blistering fifty as the two ensured a huge total for India at the Wankhede Stadium.

Australia’s experienced spinners Georgia Wareham and Ashleigh Gardner bagged two wickets each while Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, and Alana King picked one wicket each.

Brief scores: