Capetown: Pacer Avesh Khan has been added to India's squad for the second Test match against South Africa, which will be played at Cape Town from January 3.

India are trailing 0-1 in the two Test match series after being defeated by the hosts in the first Test played at SuperSport Park in Centurion inside three days by an innings and 32 runs. Indians batters abjectly surrendered to the South African pace attack led by Nandre Burger in the second innings of the Test.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has named Avesh Khan as a replacement for Mr Mohd. Shami for the second Test against South Africa to be played from 3rd-7th January 2024 in Cape Town," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a release issued on Friday morning.

India led by Rohit Sharma will look to level the series at Cape Town even as their dream of the Final Frontier remains unfulfilled.

27-year-old Indore born Avesh Khan has played 8 ODIs and 19 T20Is. He is yet to make his Test debut.

However, with debutant Prasidh Krishna and all-rounder Shardul Thakur leaking runs in the lung opener, it is expected that Avesh could make his Test debut on a pitch that aids the seamers.