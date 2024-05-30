ETV Bharat / bharat

Porsche Car Crash: Police Planning 'Digital Recreation' of Accident Scene with AI Tools

By PTI

Published : May 30, 2024, 6:49 AM IST

AI-based tools, previously used in murder cases for body reconstruction, will now be applied to reconstruct the accident scene in detail. The police aim to leverage CCTV footage and spot photos to create 3D images of the crash.

The luxury car that hit two bike riders in Pune (ANI Photo)

Pune: Police investigating the Porsche car crash allegedly involving a juvenile driver are planning "digital reconstruction" of the accident scene using some latest AI-based tools and software for "evidence appreciation", a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

He said such AI (Artificial Intelligence) tools have not yet been used for reconstructing accident scenes, though they have been effectively used in murder cases to reconstruct the body for identification.

"By leveraging these AI tools, we aim to reconstruct the entire accident and crime scene in detail. The objective is to create a comprehensive visualisation of the crime/accident scene to enhance evidence appreciation," the officer told PTI.

The juvenile son of a city-based builder allegedly drank alcohol at a restaurant and a club before driving the car at high speed, which crashed into a motorbike in the wee hours of May 19, killing two IT professionals, police had said. The digital reconstruction involves recreating the route from the juvenile's home to Cosie Restaurant to Blak Club in Mundhwa area, and from the Club to the accident spot in Kalyani Nagar area.

"There are some AI simulated models and core softwares wherein if CCTV camera footage, photos or spot photos are inputted, they can create some 3D image or 3D walk-through," the officer added. Police had collected a large volume of CCTV footage along the route taken by the juvenile, leading to the spot of the accident, which will come in handy in the digital reconstruction of the accident site.

As per the police, the juvenile, who is in the observation home, had partied in Cosie restaurant and Blak Club. Police had arrested the minor's father and grandfather for allegedly trying to stall the investigation.

