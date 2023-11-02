WORLD CUP NEW ZEALAND CALLS KYLE JAMIESON AS COVER FOR MATT HENRY

Wellington (New Zealand): The New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has been called up to join the squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 as a replacement for Matt Henry, who sustained an injury during a match against South Africa at Pune on Wednesday.

The Kiwis are suffering from injuries as pacer Matt Henry is awaiting the scan results on his right hamstring amid Lockie Ferguson continuing to recover from his Achilles injury.

Jamieson, who was previously with the squad as cover for Tim Southee earlier in the tournament, will arrive in Bengaluru late on Thursday ahead of Saturday's game against Pakistan, said New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in a statement.

“The severity of Matt’s injury, combined with a short turnaround to Pakistan, meant we couldn’t risk being a bowler down for Saturday. Matt’s been a world class performer for us in ODI cricket for the past two World Cup cycles so we’ve got our fingers crossed for the scan results later today,” head coach Gary Stead said.

"Kyle’s on his way over as we speak and we look forward to welcoming him back into the group. He’ll likely train with us on Friday with a mind to being available for Saturday’s game. The all-rounder was able to train for two full weeks with us earlier in the tournament and has since played a Plunket Shield match - so we’re confident he’ll be able to hit the ground running,” Stead added.