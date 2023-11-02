Hyderabad: Cricket Australia has announced that its all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has flown to Perth for personal reasons and will be out of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World 2023 indefinitely.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Cricket Australia said, "Australia have been hit by the loss of another key allrounder after announcing Mitch Marsh flew home on Wednesday for personal reasons and will be out of the World Cup indefinitely."

However the Australian Cricket body did not reveal the details of the personal reasons.

"After (all-rounder) Glenn Maxwell was ruled out of Saturday's clash with England due to concussion, the Aussies are now scrambling having lost (Mitchell) Marsh as well to unforeseen circumstances."

It was unclear how long Mitchell Marsh would be unavailable for and whether a replacement squad player would be required.

"A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed," Cricket Australia added in the statement.

The five times World Championships, who are comfortably placed third in the standings, now take on England, who are already out of the coveted tournament, on Saturday, November 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Pat Cummins led side, which started their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign on a disastrous note by losing the first two games to India and South Africa respectively, returned to form by winning four games on the trot - against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the Netherlands and the Trans Tasmanian rivals New Zealand.

After facing England, Australia will take on Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Mumbai and Pune respectively and could well make the last four stage.