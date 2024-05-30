Chandu Champion's Second Song Tu Hai Champion Shows Kartik Aaryan's Intense Training - Watch

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming sports drama Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan, have dropped the film's second single on Thursday. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie narrates the remarkable story of Muralikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist, who defied all odds to transition from a boxer and soldier to a swimmer.

Titled Tu Hai Champion, the song has the powerful vocals of Arijit Singh and Amit Mishra. Composed by the renowned music director Pritam, with lyrics by IP Singh, this adrenaline-packed track showcases Kartik Aaryan in intense training mode, making it a must-watch for anyone seeking motivation. The song's length is of two-minute and forty-five-second.

Earlier, the makers had released the movie's first track, Satyanaas, which has been trending all over the internet. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Aniruddh Dave, and Bhagyashri Borse, among others. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is slated to hit the silver screens worldwide on June 14, 2024.

The film's shooting locations, which include London, Wai, and Jammu-Kashmir, added to the complexity of the project. In a recent interview with a newswire, director Kabir Khan recalled the challenges of shooting Chandu Champion, particularly the war sequence set in 1965 Kashmir. He emphasised the need to ensure the authenticity of the backdrop, which was a daunting task.

With its inspiring storyline, powerful music, and stunning visuals, Chandu Champion is poised to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to witness Kartik Aaryan's portrayal of this remarkable Indian hero.