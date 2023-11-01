Hyderabad: As the World Cup 2023 has entered its business end, every game will be crucial for the teams to book a berth in the semifinal stage. Although India and South Africa have almost made it to the semifinal, their place in the knockout stage is not official yet. However, the race to finish in the top 4 is still wide open for other teams,. ETV Bharat takes a look at the possible scenarios for each team to advance into the next stage.

India

With six consecutive wins, India are comfortably placed at the top of the points table. They are the team to beat so far in this ongoing World Cup. One more win in the remaining three matches and India will book their seat in the semifinals by finishing the league stage on 14+ points guaranteeing them the semi-final spot.

India are yet to face Sri Lanka, South Africa, and the Netherlands in the tournament. The game against the Netherlands seems to be an easy win for the team with the form in which they are playing, while the 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka and rampaging South Africa can give them a strong fight.

In case, India does not win any of the remaining matches, they'll have to finish with a better net run rate (NRR) than one of the four other teams (South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Afghanistan), who can even reach 12 points.

Win: 6

Defeat: 0

Net Run Rate: +1.405

South Africa

South Africa is the second most consistent team so far in this edition of the World Cup as they are comfortably placed at the second spot with five wins from six games and 10 points. A win will help the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa to climb up to 12 points and their road to reach the last-four stage would become easy.

However, winning all the remaining fixtures will take them to the top of the table with 16 points while two losses can cost them the semifinal spot if any team ends up with better NRR and the same points. However, two wins can also help them to seal the deal for them.

Win: 5

Defeat: 1

Net Run Rate: +2.032

New Zealand

In the absence of Kane Williamson, Tom Latham-led New Zealand started their campaign on a rolling note by winning the first four games against England, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. However, the Kiwis have suffered two successive defeats against India and Australia at Dharamsala. Currently, New Zealand are placed third with eight points after four wins and two losses.

Winning all of their remaining fixtures, Kiwis can also climb up to 14 points giving themselves the best chance to finish at the top. However, they'll have to win at least two matches to fix the spot in the semifinals otherwise they'll have to depend on other teams' results for qualification.

Win: 4

Defeat: 2

Net Run Rate: +1.232

Australia

Starting off disastrously with two defeats, including the one they lost to India in a low-scoring match at Chennai, Aussies have bounced back with a ferocity few can stitch up so fast. Four wins on the trot, trouncing New Zealand and Pakistan on the way, Glenn Maxwell scoring a 43-ball century against the smarting Dutchmen, David Warner polishing up his bat with centuries and Adam Zampa emerging from ruins to mark three four-wicket hauls as they are back in the semifinal reckoning with a bang.

Australia are currently placed at the fourth spot with four wins similar to New Zealand who are placed just above due to better NRR. They'll have to win at least two fixtures to book a seat in the semifinals while just one win makes them wish that all other match results come their way.

Win: 4

Defeat: 2

Net Run Rate: +0.970

Pakistan

Pakistan managed to survive another day at the World Cup, courtesy of a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh which kept their semifinal hopes alive. With six losses in the tournament, Bangladesh are now knocked out of contention.

Pakistan still have a ray of hope with their third win, which ended their four-game losing streak, and helped them to jump past Afghanistan into the fifth spot of the points table. They have six points now, the same as Afghanistan, who have a game in hand. They are set to play New Zealand and England, which are must-win games.

With just two more matches remaining, they can only reach to maximum of 10 points. They'll have to pray for the result to come in their favour to make it to the last four.

Win: 3

Defeat: 4

Net Run Rate: -0.024

Afghanistan

Afghanistan, who are no longer underdogs, have already recorded three upsets in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. First, they trounced the defending champions England, then the Asian sides stunned Pakistan and Sri Lanka, who had won the ODI World Cup in 1992, and 1996 respectively.

Afghanistan are currently placed at the sixth spot in the points table having six points. They are above Bangladesh (seventh spot), the Netherlands (eighth spot), Sri Lanka (ninth spot), and defending champions England (10th and last spot).

Afghanistan need to win at least two of their three remaining matches against the Netherlands, Australia, and South Africa. If Afghanistan win two and have 10 points on board, then it could come down to the net run rate.

Win: 3

Defeat: 3

Net Run Rate: -0.718

Sri Lanka

Injury-hit Sri Lanka are currently placed at the seventh spot in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. They were unable to perform up to the expectation in the first three matches but made a strong comeback defeating the minnows Netherlands approaching the business half of the tournament managing to win three out of the six matches.

Sri Lanka have a chance to get to the 10 points by winning all three remaining fixtures and they still pray that New Zealand or Australia must lose at least 2 of their remaining three matches to qualify for the semifinals. But a defeat will knock them out of the tournament.

Win: 2

Defeat: 4

Net Run Rate: -0.275

Netherlands

The minnows Netherlands have stunned everyone after defeating rampaging South Africa and Bangladesh. They are now placed at the eighth position in the six matches. If they could win all the 3 remaining matches to reach a maximum of 10 points and will want New Zealand or Australia to lose at least two matches to secure a place in the semifinals.

Win: 2

Defeat: 4

Net Run Rate: -1.277

Bangladesh

Bangladesh became the first country to be eliminated from the World Cup when they crashed to a seven-wicket defeat to Pakistan. Bangladesh came to the World Cup after finishing third in the Super League qualification tournament just behind New Zealand and defending champions England, but many of the games they won were on home soil, where low and slow wickets suited the team's playing style and cost them in the World Cup.

Bangladesh has suffered six losses in the seven games of the World Cup and is currently placed in the ninth position in the points table. If they could win their next two games as well, they could only get up to 6 points. Hence, they are officially out of contention now.

Win: 1

Defeat: 6

Net Run Rate: -1.446

England:

The same is the case for defending champions, England who are placed at the bottom of the table. They have managed to win only one game in the six games so far. Even if they win all of their remaining three games, England will reach eight points and the top two teams are already beyond the 8-point mark.

Thus, in order for them to be in contention for the semi-final race they will wish both New Zealand and Australia to lose all their matches and get stuck on eight points as well and none of the teams from Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Netherlands finish on 10 points.