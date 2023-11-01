New Delhi: England all-rounder drew the curtain on his career announcing his decision to bid adieu to international cricket. David Willey announced the decision in the midst of the ongoing World Cup campaign of the English team by uploading a post on the social media platform X revealing that he has taken the decision with careful thought and consideration.

"I never wanted this day to come. From a young boy, I've only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England. So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup," Willey wrote in his post.

"I have worn this shirt with immense pride and given my absolute everything to the badge on my chest. I've been very lucky to be a part of such an incredible white ball team with some of the best players in the world. I've made some special memories and great friends along the way and been through some very difficult times."

England's performance in the tournament has been poor as they have managed to win only a single game across six matches so far. Also, the team suffered an embarrassing defeat against minnows Afghanistan. However, Willey has cleared that his decision has nothing to do with the team's performance.

"I feel I still have a lot more to give on and off the field while I am still playing my best cricket, and my decision has nothing to do with our performance during the World Cup," he added.