Reading in the Lap of Nature...'Hyderabad Reads', a Brand New Idea Launched

Hyderabad: Surrounded by greenery, fresh air that cools the body, the feeling is different if you have your favourite book in your hand in a peaceful environment sans hustle and bustle of the city. 'Hyderabad Reads' from the city is trying to provide this new experience to denizens, who spend time either watching TV or on phones and laptops

In a calm environment...

The programme was launched to make people to relax in the weekend. The programme was popular in the cities like Kolkata, Pune and Delhi, and it has been slowly spreading to other cities and professionals are also interested in spending time in the lap of the nature. Many people are flocking to KBR Park as it was promoted on social media

There is no entry fee to participate in this...no membership is required... all you have to do is to go to KBR Park at 4.30 pm on Saturday with a book of your choice and a mat to sit on. People, who suffer from stress five days a week, find relief in the peaceful atmosphere here. Some people come with their family members and relax

Priyanka Peeramshetty and Shloka Chandra launched 'Community of Readers' together. Adults can come here with books of their choice like novels, story books and academic study material. Readers, who come here, say that they used to go to shopping malls and theatres on Saturdays and Sundays. It is believed that there is a peaceful atmosphere here, which is not available even if personal libraries are set up at home or going to libraries

People with different interests come here with their favourite books, and other people get to know the books they wanted to read and buy them the following week. Parents of students say that reading books, which is not a habit in schools, is becoming a habit for their children now as they are going to KBR Park to read books there.

