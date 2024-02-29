Nizam-Era Petrol Pump Unearthed at KBR Park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Nowadays many people come to Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park for walking in the morning and evening every day. However, they did not identify the petrol pump. Recently, one Raju Alluri unearthed this ancient petrol pump. After posting this on his Facebook page, it went viral on social media. There are many ancient historical buildings in Telangana and also many artefacts. The things they used then still amaze us today. Whenever we see these, we remember the lifestyles and social conditions of those days.

Recently, an ancient petrol pump, which was unearthed in the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, has become a topic of discussion. Netizens are trying hard to know the more information. This petrol pump, which was under the trees for so many days, was unearthed due to the drying of the trees. People of the city regularly come to this park for walking, but no one noticed it.

Recently, Alluri Raju identified it, took pictures, got the details and posted it on his Facebook page. He mentioned in his account that this is evidence of past wealth. This has become viral now. As these photos appeared on social media, and those who visit the park for jogging are now showing interest in seeing the petrol pump in the park.

On the other hand, according to the details included in the management of the park, the total area of Kasu Brahmananda Reddy Park (KBR Park) is 142.5 hectares. All this was previously in the possession of the Nizam Nawabs and the park has rocks reflecting the Deccan Plateau. In 1960, it was taken over by the government as part of the Urban Land Ceiling Act while 2.40 hectares of it was kept under Nizam.

It has monuments related to Nizam Nawabs in 17 places. This petrol pump has an area of 528.28 square metres. It seems that the Nizams used to refill their vehicles and trucks here. Apart from this, it is reported that there is a garage, poultry shed, workshop shed, Dhobi Khana, dining area and luxury bungalows. Along with these, there are six outhouses and a Chiran Palace. But, it seems that the petrol pump was used by the people between 1950 and 60. This pump is said to belong to Beckmetre Company and this is confirmed by the gallon reading on the metre on the pump.

