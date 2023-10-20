Pune: Star Indian all-rounder and India's vice-captain Hardik Pandya will not be travelling with the team to Dharamshala ahead of the New Zealand clash after suffering from a left ankle injury on Thursday. Hardik Pandya injured his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI shared the statement about the injury update of the Indian vice-captain and the star all-rounder Pandya. "Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised to rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India plays England," the statement said.

He had bowled just three deliveries of India’s ninth over when he started limping and star batter Virat Kohli was called in by the captain Rohit Sharma to finish the over. After he twisted his ankle on follow through and despite the physio looking in, he had to walk off.

Hardik's absence will give a combination headache for captain Rohit Sharma and the Indian management as India will now have to compromise at least in one department. Paras Mhambrey, India's bowling coach has already told in the press conference that they are in no mood to tinker with the winning combination but now with Hardik's injury, India will have to change their winning combination.