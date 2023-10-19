WORLD CUP 2023 WE ARE DOING WELL AS A GROUP SAYS INDIA SKIPPER ROHIT SHARMA AFTER INDIA RECORD FOURTH SUCCESSIVE WIN

Pune: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday said that the team was doing well as a group after his team trounced Bangladesh by seven wickets here to continue its unbeaten streak in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. India first restricted Bangladesh to a modest 256/8 and then romped home in 41.3 overs, thanks to Virat Kohli's unbeaten blistering century.

"It was a good win, something we were looking forward to. We didn't start well, but the guys pulled it back in the middle-overs and at the back end. Our fielding has been superb in all these matches, it's something that's in your control, you can put in your best effort," Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation.

He praised left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who grabbed two wickets.

"The bowlers were smart to understand what lengths to bowl. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) was brilliant with the ball and the catch, but you can't beat a hundred. We're doing well as a group, a medal for all performances in the playing field and that's something which motivates everyone to do well," he added.

The India skipper also provided an update on Hardik Pandy's injury saying it was "nothing major".

"He (Hardik) pulled up a bit sore, nothing really major. We'll see how he pulls up tomorrow morning and then plan on how to go forward. Everyone in the squad has gone through pressure, the crowd is coming in big numbers, the stands are full, they haven't disappointed us, they've been brilliant and I'm sure they'll be louder and louder as we move on," added Sharma.

Meanwhile, Player of the Match, Virat Kohli said that he wanted to make a big contribution.

"I have had a few fifties in World Cups, haven't really converted. I just wanted to finish off the game this time around and hang around till the end which is what I have done over the years," the star batter added.

Kohli, who loves the Pune ground, said that it was a dream start to his innings.

"It was a dream start for me, first four balls, two free-hits, a six and a four. Just calms you down gets you into the innings. The pitch was pretty good and allowed me to play my game - just time the ball, hit the gaps, run hard and get the boundary whenever needed," he added.

"There's a great atmosphere in the change room, we are loving each others' company, the spirit is there for everyone to see. We understand it's a long tournament, you need to create some momentum. Special feeling playing at home, playing in front of all these people," added Kohli, who has numerous records to his name.