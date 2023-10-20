New Delhi: Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden feels that Australia should make a shift in the top order and give batting all-rounder Cameron Green the flexibility to play as an opener in place of Marnus Labuschagne, who is now batting at number four.

The five-time champions have problems throughout their lineup, as numerous batters have struggled to create good innings after two efforts, and questions persist about their selection of three frontline quicks.

Australia's scores of 199 and 177 against India and South Africa respectively, highlight the struggle they have had to put up runs on the board in the ongoing ICC World Cup.

Talking about whether pairing Steve Smith and Labuschagne together works, Hayden told ESPNcricinfo, "I don't think it does. I don't think they'll change things either. To me, they have got a front anchor out and a back anchor out and the innings go nowhere because they are both well and truly stable."

"It's fine to have one stabilizer, I think it's really important to have a mind like Steve Smith at the top of the order when you start to set totals or chase totals, you need that computer mind, but when you have two of them in a row I think it creates pressure through the top six so I'd make a change there," he added.

Green was dropped after the first game against India due to his lack of form with the bat, but Hayden claimed the opening may free him up from the shackles, with Mitchell Marsh moving to No. 3 and Smith to No. 4.

"Give him a license, Cam Green at the top. To me he's a kid who hasn't necessarily found his tempo in any format of the game but what we saw here during the IPL is that Mumbai Indians just sent him out and said, kid, just smash it," he said.

"He's got huge levers, got great scoring abilities. Not so good when it comes to playing spin through the middle but by that stage if he's smashed Pakistan for 70 or 80 he's done his job. Mitch [Marsh] won't like to come down to three because he's had great success in his ODI career opening but soon enough you are going to get [Travis] Head back in there so ultimately Mitch is going to bat three, so make the change, create the initiative, do something different rather than sit and wait," Hayden said.