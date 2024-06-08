Kangana Ranaut Slams Supporters of CISF Woman Who Slapped Her: '...Then Deep down You're Ok with Rape'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at those who have come out in support of the CISF constable involved in the recent 'slap' incident at Chandigarh airport. Through a social media post, Ranaut denounced those who have justified the constable's actions, drawing a parallel between their stance and condoning heinous crimes like rape and murder.

Ranaut, known for her unfiltered opinions, took to her X handle on Saturday to address the backlash she faced and targeted those who have voiced their support for the constable. The constable had earlier explained her actions, stating that Ranaut's comments about farmers protesting for Rs 100 had offended her, as her mother was among the protesters.

In her post, Ranaut argued that every criminal act is committed with a reason, yet perpetrators are still held accountable and punished. "Every rapist, murderer or thief always has a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail," she wrote.

She emphasised that violating the law has consequences, and those who condone such behavior must introspect their own psychological tendencies. "Remember if you are ok with breaking into someone's intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that's also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper into your psychological criminal tendencies," she further wrote.

Ranaut suggested that these individuals should practice yoga and meditation to free themselves from their negative emotions. "I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don’t carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself," Ranaut added.

The controversy erupted when Ranaut alleged that she was assaulted by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport, reportedly in response to her comments on the farmers' protests. The constable has since been suspended, and an FIR has been filed against her. The incident has sparked a divided response on social media, with some users defending the constable's actions, citing Ranaut's provocative statements as a justification. Meanwhile, several public figures and politicians have criticised Ranaut for her inflammatory remarks and for comparing farmers to terrorists.