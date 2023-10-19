Bengaluru (Karnataka): Pakistan's wait for the possibility of Fakhar Zaman and Salman Agha being match-fit is to continue in the ongoing World Cup as the duo is set to be unavailable for the key fixture against Australia to be held on Friday.

Pakistan defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in the first couple of games in the tournament but lost the fixture against arch-rivals India. Ahead of their match against Australia, the selection list for team management has been cut short by the unavailability of two players. Fakhar Zaman will be unavailable as he is recovering from a knee injury while Salman Agha is suffering from a fever.

"Fakhar Zaman is being treated for a knee injury, he is expected to be available for selection next week," the Pakistan media manager said in an official statement on Thursday.

"Salman Ali Agha developed a fever after last day's (Wednesday) training session and he is recovering from it. All other players in the 15-member main squad are doing well," the statement said.

Zaman has played only a single match in the tournament so far the game against Netherlands and performed average in the fixture scoring only 12 runs during his stay at the crease. Abdullah Shafique has been opening the innings in his absence and he has scored a brilliant century in the game against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.