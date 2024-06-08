ETV Bharat / bharat

Pune Car Crash: Illegal Portions of Resort Owned by Accused Juvenile's Family Razed in Mahabaleshwar

author img

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

The illegal structures in a resort in Mahabaleshwar owned by the family of the 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the Pune Porsche crash was demolished by the administration of Maharashtra's Satara district on Saturday.

Pune Car Crash: Illegal Portions of Resort Owned by Accused Juvenile's Family Razed in Mahabaleshwar
The luxury car that hit two bike riders in Pune (ANI Photo)

Satara: The administration in Maharashtra's Satara district on Saturday demolished illegal structures in a resort in Mahabaleshwar owned by the family of the 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the Pune Porsche crash, an official said. District officials bulldozed unauthorized constructions in MPG Club owned by the family in the Malkam Peth area of Mahabaleshwar, the official said.

Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh were killed when a Porsche allegedly driven by the juvenile in an inebriated condition hit their two-wheeler in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area on May 19. The accident hit national headlines due to efforts made to get the juvenile off the hook, resulting in the arrest of several persons, including his father and grandfather.

The administration's bulldozer action has come days after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered Satara collector Jitendra Dudi to take action against the resort if it was found to be illegal. The administration had sealed the establishment last week, the official said.

The juvenile's grandfather is in judicial custody for allegedly kidnapping the family's driver to force him to take the blame for the Porsche crash, while his father and mother are in jail for their alleged involvement in swapping the blood samples collected to test alcohol consumption as part of the probe.

TAGGED:

PUNE CAR CRASHPUNE PORSCHE CAR CRASHPUNE PORSCHE CAR CRASH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.