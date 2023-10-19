Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Australian batting unit hasn't performed up to the mark so far in the ICC Cricket World Cup and the side has suffered two defeats in the tournament so far. Apart from Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh, none of the other batters have been able to score a half-century so far in the competition. The team will now take on Pakistan in Bengaluru and skipper Pat Cummins stated that batting will be an important aspect of the game.

"You know, especially at a venue like here in Bangalore (Bengaluru), I dare say it's going to be high scoring, smaller field. The pitch is always really good here. So, yeah, batting is super important. I think the way the guys started last game (against Sri Lanka) really set the tone," Pat Cummins said in the pre-match press conference.

Mitchell Marsh's half-century in the previous game was one of the positives Australia would like to take in the next game. Cummins hoped that Australia opener David Warner would also score runs with consistency in the upcoming games. "You know, Mitchie (Mitchell Marsh) and Davey (David Warner) upfront from the first over, taking the game on. That's what we want from our players. They're working really hard. They're doing all the right things. I'm sure plenty of runs are around the corner," he remarked.

The Australian skipper stated that the dew factor will play an important role in the upcoming match. "Yeah, it's a factor. I think I've said it previously in T20s - dew might play a part for 50 per cent of the match plus in here, day and night, I only played a part for the last 20 overs, say, in ODI," he concluded.