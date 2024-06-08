Dolphin Hotels: A Beacon of Hospitality Excellence

Hyderabad: Dolphin Hotels which, a renowned name in the field of hospitality which was first started in Visakhapatnam in 1980 as a three-star hotel, has excelled leaps and bounds in a short span of time to get a four-star with the brand now settting foot in Hyderabad.

A spokesperson for the Dolphin Hotels said that the otherwise nascent group Dolphin Hotels has evolved as a name to reckon with in the hospitality sector in the country and the world. The management also paid rich tribute to Ramoji Group founder Ramoji Rao who passed away on Saturday at the age of 87 leaving behind a legacy in the media, film and hospitality industry.

The spokesperson for the Dolphin Hotel in Vishakhapatnam, said that the hotel, which is famous in the country has grown in the field of hospitality with the efforts of Ramoji Rao. It is remarkable that Dolphin, which started in Visakhapatnam in the same style as Eenadu daily, has set foot in Hyderabad.

The hotel complex in Vishakhapatnam, which is globally recognized by I.S.O., has set the benchmark for food quality. Ramoji Rao's efforts in shaping this chain of hotels are internationally renowned for hospitality services.

Dolphin Group has built two prestigious hotels in Ramoji Film City—Tara and Sitara. The twin star hotels that attract domestic and foreign tourists with modern facilities are known for their cutting edge facilities. Ramoji Rao's unparalleled efforts at Dolphin Hotels provide lodging facilities to celebrities who attend hundreds of corporate conferences held annually in Film City. The hotel also emerged as the center that hosted all the national and foreign dignitaries who attended the World Chess Championship in 2002. As the official host of the National Games held in the same year, Dolphin provided catering facilities to all the athletes.

Sitara Themes and Royal Sweets at the hotel are special attractions while Amrapali, Cleopatra, and Mughal-e-Azam-themed sweets reflect the respective cultures. Bobra the Greek, Enter the Dragon Royal Sweets entertain the visitors with the decorations of Greece and China. Further facilities like a swimming pool, courts for sports like tennis, basketball, and squash, an extensive library, a health club, and a yoga center are provided under one roof at the hotel to facilitate the guests. These facilities are suitable for leading corporate companies to hold formal meetings, conferences, and seminars. Remarkably, there are arrangements for the guests be able to directly participate in the meetings.

With the foresight of Ramoji Rao, the Sahara and Shantiniketan hotels were also built in the Dolphin Range in Film City. The twin hotels offer a variety of accommodation arrangements for film celebs to light boys who visit the film city regularly.

Dolphin Hotel was started in 1980 as the first three-star hotel in Visakha. The hotel, which started as four floors and expanded to eight floors, has excelled leaps and bounds to four stars. It also got government recognition in 2008 as the best in Visakhapatnam. Its Horizon was recognized as the best restaurant in 2010.

Dolphin Hotel, which has attracted lakhs of domestic and foreign tourists, has membership in the Federation of Hotels and Restaurants Association, International Hotel Association, and Travel Agents Association of India.

The management at the Dolphin Hotels paid rich tribute to Sri Ramoji Rao for his lasting contribution to the media and film industry over the years and the hospitality sector in recent years which have seen Dolphin Hotels reach new levels of excellence in serving domestic and international guests with state of the art facilities.