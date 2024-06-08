Maharashtra: 14-Yr-Old Boy Dies By Suicide After Mother Beats Dog

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 14-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district after his mother beat up a dog he had befriended.

The deceased, identified as Rajveer, a class 9 student of Jubilee Park School was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sunil Mane, senior inspector of Kranti Chowk police station said Rajveer's father is visually impaired and his mother, who recently suffered a brain stroke, runs a grocery shop.

The family lives in the mill corner area. Rajveer played with a stray dog and would often bring it to his house. On Friday, when Rajveer's mother returned home she found that the dog had pooped in many places. Furious at the mess that had been created, the woman beat up the dog.

Rajveer, who had stood as a mute spectator when his mother was beating up the dog, went to his room after the incident. When his mother later went to his room, she found him hanging from the ceiling fan. She immediately called the neighbours and with their help took the unconscious boy to Ghati Hospital. But doctors examined him and declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered at the Kranti Chowk police Station and further investigation is underway, Mane said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

