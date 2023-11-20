PAT CUMMINS INSTAGRAM STORY OF MITCHELL MARSH RESTING FEET ON WORLD CUP TROPHY DRAWS SPORTS FANS IRE

Ahmedabad: Australian skipper Pat Cummins has shared a picture of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who rested his both legs on top of the World Cup Trophy on his social media handle. Australia thrashed India by 6 wickets in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday to clinch their sixth title.

One of the photos posted by Pat Cummins, who led his side to a victorious campaign, shows Mitchell Marsh sitting on a sofa holding a pint in his hand with his feet resting on the World Cup Trophy and showing off his gold medal.

Skipper Pat Cummins has shared some pictures of his fellow teammates on his official Instagram handle story after the lop-sided summit clash. But this picture of Marsh posted by Cummins is now going viral over the internet and netizens are calling it a 'disrespectful' gesture. Marsh is also getting trolled over several social media platforms after this incident.

Social media user aarisha_fabgirl wrote on 'X', formerly known as Twitter, "Once it was @RickyPonting treating then @BCCI president @PawarSpeaks badly on stage in front of the world and now @ImMitchelmarsh doing this , ironically both @DelhiCapitals @CricketAus stars #Shame #mitchellmarsh (sic)."

"Such a disrespectful thing Mitchell Marsh giving pose legs on world cup. It's a disrespect to entire tournament, @ICC shuld rake strict action on this (sic)," wrote Sangepu Siva Kumar.

"Such a shameless behavior by #MitchellMarsh and @CricketAus. Such a disgusting thing that he put his legs on #WorldCup🏆 Take some action against them @ICC. He would have respected the cupp," wrote amutha ananth.

The right-hand batter has scored 441 runs with an average of 49.00 at an impressive strike rate of 107.56 including two centuries and a half century in the 10 matches he has played in the marquee tournament. He has also picked two wickets against the Netherlands.

In the 2023 Cricket World Cup final, put into bat, skipper Rohit Sharma gave India a flying start with few fireworks in powerplay but after his wicket, Australian bowlers bowled on very tight line and length and kept taking wickets at regular intervals to bundle out Men in Blue at 240. Star batter Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper-batter KL Rahul smashed half-centuries but couldn't convert into the big scores.