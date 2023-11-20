Ahmedabad: Star Indian bowler Mohammed Shami shared a heartbreaking picture of him being consoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the dressing room following India's shocking defeat against Australia in the Cricket World Cup final here on Sunday.

"Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!" Shami tweeted on X on Monday. He shared a picture of him being consoled and hugged by Modi.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja also took to social media platform X to share the moment Prime Minister Modi visited the Indian dressing room to motivate the players. "We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi’s visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating," Jadeja tweeted.

On Sunday evening, PM Modi was among the first to share words of support for the India team as they lost the final to Australia. "Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always," PM Modi, who was in Ahmedabad for the match, posted on X.

Shami who was the pick of the bowlers across the tournament was able to take only one wicket in the all-important final. The senior pacer had been emphatic in India's semi-final win against New Zealand picking 7 wickets for 57 runs, the best figures by an Indian player in ODI cricket. However, in the final, the Men in Blue crumbled to the mighty Australia.

Batting first, India managed only 240 runs on the board. As the chase began, Shami and Bumrah managed to rattle the top order leaving Australia reeling at 47/3. As India sniffed a chance, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne had other plans as they took the team home, batting with poise and domination that Indian bowlers had no answers to.