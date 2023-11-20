WORLD CUP 2023 PAT CUMMINS POSES WITH WORLD CUP TROPHY ON SABARMATI RIVER CRUISE BOAT

Ahmedabad: The Pat Cummins-led Australian team celebrated their sixth title with a ride on a Sabarmati River Cruise here. The river cruise served as a peaceful and amusing celebration for the Australian players as Pat Cummins posed with his World Cup Trophy on the Sabarmati Riverboat.

Cummins also reflected on his 'sweetest moment' during the final, highlighting the satisfaction he felt in the crowd's silence when star India batter Virat Kohli was dismissed. Pat Cummins remarked that the win in the World Cup final against India, securing Australia's sixth title in the marquee tournament, stood as the highlight of an extraordinary 2023 season for the team.

With Cummins at the helm, Australia managed to retain the Ashes against their long-standing rivals England. They also clinched the World Test Championship by beating India in the final and culminated their successes by defeating Rohit Sharma's team by six wickets on Sunday.

In the 2023 Cricket World Cup final, India was outplayed by Australia in all the departments. First, Australia bundled out India for 240 and then chased the target in just 43 overs as they rode on a belligerent hundred by opener Travis Head (137) and an unbeaten 58 by middle-order batter Marnus Labuschagne. Australia lost three early wickets but it was Head and Marnus, who not only pulled the team out of trouble but also ensured that their team crossed the finish line.