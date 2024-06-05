Nothing, Just Sania Mirza's ROFL Reaction When Reminded about SRK's Wish to Play Her Love Interest in Biopic

Hyderabad: The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature Indian sportswomen Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, and Sift Kaur Samra as guests. The OTT giant dropped promo of the upcoming episode on Wednesday, features the women in their most natural selves, entertaining both the host, Kapil Sharma, and the audience.

"Iss hafte, laughter ke saath karlo game mode on, kyunki India ki incredible sportswomen aa rahi hai," the streamer captioned the post on its official Instagram account. Amidst numerous amusing moments, one segment provides a glimpse into a playful exchange between Kapil and tennis star Sania Mirza, who shares insights about her love life.

In the video, Kapil mentions superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s desire to portray Sania’s love interest in a film based on her life. Sania wittily responds, "Abhi mujhe pehle love interest dundna hai (I have to find a love interest first)." Sania's candid and humorous reply tickles everyone, including Archana Puran Singh.

Sania, previously married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and mother to Izhaan Mirza Malik, divorced amid speculation of infidelity.

Recently, amidst Sania and Shoaib’s divorce news, an old video featuring SRK, the former tennis player, and her ex-husband resurfaced. The video, shared on a paparazzo account, depicts the Pathaan actor inquiring about the qualities that led to her marriage with Shoaib. Sania quipped, "I have not seen much, he is very shy. You will have to teach him to talk." Shoaib responded, “Sochne ka time nahi mila, use pehle shaadi ho gayi (Didn’t get time to think, got married before that),” highlighting the whirlwind nature of their courtship. SRK, known for his wit, jokingly remarked, "You are in India now, so don’t mess up even by mistake."

The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will premiere on Saturday, 8 pm.