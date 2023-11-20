Ahmedabad: A billion hearts were broken on Sunday as India's dream to lift the ODI World Cup trophy for the first time after 2011 was shattered as they suffered a defeat against Australia in the final of the latest edition by six wickets. Travis Head was the chief architect in the victory as he played a knock of 137 runs for the title winners. KL Rahul was India's leading run scorer with a knock of 66 runs while Virat Kohli also smashed a half-century.

Defending a target of 240 runs, India had reduced Australia to 81/3 at one point in time but Head and Labuschagne pulled the team out of the crisis situation. Head then went on to score a hundred and Labuschagne scored a half-century to ensure a victory for the team. Many former cricketers reacted after India's defeat congratulating the title winners and sharing some words of praise for Inia's solid performance in the tournament.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took on X, formerly known as Twitter uploading a social media post after the win.

'Many Congratulations Australia on winning the World Cup. They were the best side on the day of the finals. Travis Head was simply unbelievable, was the POTM in WTC finals, won the semis for Aus played one of the best ever innings in a WC Final and finished the game.'

Irfan Pathan praised the Indian team for their incredible run in the tournament except for the final.

'Just one bad game in the entire World Cup for team India and that too in the final. Love and respect for our team,' he tweeted.