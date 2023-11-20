World Cup 2023 final : Former Indian cricketers congratulate Australia, back Indian team on social media
Published: 8 minutes ago
Ahmedabad: A billion hearts were broken on Sunday as India's dream to lift the ODI World Cup trophy for the first time after 2011 was shattered as they suffered a defeat against Australia in the final of the latest edition by six wickets. Travis Head was the chief architect in the victory as he played a knock of 137 runs for the title winners. KL Rahul was India's leading run scorer with a knock of 66 runs while Virat Kohli also smashed a half-century.
Defending a target of 240 runs, India had reduced Australia to 81/3 at one point in time but Head and Labuschagne pulled the team out of the crisis situation. Head then went on to score a hundred and Labuschagne scored a half-century to ensure a victory for the team. Many former cricketers reacted after India's defeat congratulating the title winners and sharing some words of praise for Inia's solid performance in the tournament.
Many Congratulations Australia on winning the World Cup. They were the best side on the day of the finals. Travis Head was simply unbelievable,was the POTM in WTC finals,won the semis for Aus and played one of the best ever innings in a WC Final and finished the game.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 19, 2023
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took on X, formerly known as Twitter uploading a social media post after the win.
'Many Congratulations Australia on winning the World Cup. They were the best side on the day of the finals. Travis Head was simply unbelievable, was the POTM in WTC finals, won the semis for Aus played one of the best ever innings in a WC Final and finished the game.'
Just one bad game in the entire World Cup for team India and that to in the final. Love and respect for our team. #WorldCup2023— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 19, 2023
Irfan Pathan praised the Indian team for their incredible run in the tournament except for the final.
'Just one bad game in the entire World Cup for team India and that too in the final. Love and respect for our team,' he tweeted.
VVS Laxman, Aakash Chopra and Shikhar Dhawan also expressed themselves on the social media platform.
Heartbreak for India but Rohit and his men must hold their heads high for a memorable run at the World Cup. One defeat does not define this team. Congrats to Australia for being crowned World Cup champions for a sixth time, and to Travis Head for a blistering century. Rohit will…— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 19, 2023
Well played, Australia. 🇦🇺— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 19, 2023
Started the campaign with two losses. Came into the World Cup on the back of two bilateral series losses. But they know how to win the trophy. 🏆
Well done 👏
1/2 Every match, win or lose, becomes a chapter in a narrative that defines not just a team, but a nation's collective spirit. The passion that fuels the players, the unwavering support from fans..— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 19, 2023