Abu Dhabi: Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis has hinted at a return to international cricket by returning to the national side in next year's T20 World Cup.

"I believe that I can return to international cricket," du Plessis told the pre-match broadcast of Abu Dhabi T10 on Tuesday.

"We have been speaking about this for the last couple of years. It's just figuring out the balance of the T20 World Cup next year. It's certainly something we have spoken about with the new coach."

The 39-year-old has been away from international cricket since 2021 when he played the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Also, his last white-ball game for the country came against England in the form of a T20I at the end of 2020. However, the veteran batter has been performing well in the domestic circuit. He was the second-highest run-getter in the IPL 2023 with 730 runs across 14 innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Du Plessis has captained the South Africa T20I side in the 2014 and 2016 editions but he wasn't considered for the last two editions of the marquee tournament despite him not officially retiring from the white-ball cricket.

Although du Plessis is not playing international cricket, he has remarked that he is in good shape to script a comeback in international cricket.