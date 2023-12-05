Dunedin: Pakistan Women cricket team secured a series win with a 10-run victory over the hosts on Tuesday after they kicked off the T20I series against New Zealand Women on Sunday with a victory. Pakistan inked a historic moment as a result registering their first T20I series win away from home since October 2018. Also, it was their first victory outside Asia and Ireland.

Pakistan was sent into bat by New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine after winning the toss. Muneeba Ali was the top-scorer for the batting side as she played a knock of 35 runs. Aliya Riyaz was the second-highest run-getter in the innings with a knock of unbeaten 32 runs from 22 deliveries. Fran Jonas and Molly Penfold picked two wickets each to restrict the opposition to 137/6.

Pakistan's bowling unit dished out a clinical display with the ball while defending the target by not allowing New Zealand batters to set their foot on the pedestal. Hannah Rowe amassed 33 runs during her stay at the crease but was not able to guide the team to a series-leveling victory. Fatima Sana was the most effective bowler taking three scalps in the fixture while Sadia Iqbal ensured two dismissals. The collective effort of the bowling unit turned out to be decisive for Pakistan in capping off the series with a solid win.