WI VS ENG 1ST ODI SHAI HOPE LEVELS VIVIAN RICHARDS RECORD FOR FASTEST CARIBBEAN PLAYER TO SCORE 5K ODI RUNS

Antigua: West Indies skipper Shai Hope stated that it feels great to level Sir Vivian Richards’ record after scoring a blistering century against England in Antigua on Sunday. Shai Hope guided the West Indies to a four-wicket win against Jos Buttler-led side in the first ODI of the three-match series.

The 30-year-old became the joint-fastest West Indies player to complete 5000 ODI runs while becoming the third-fastest overall. Hope leveled with Sir Viv Richards and India batter Virat Kohli (114 innings) to become the third-fastest to 5000 ODI runs, only behind Pakistan batter Babar Azam (97) and former South Africa batter Hashim Amla (101).

Speaking about the feat after the game, the right-hand batter said that it feels great to level Richards' record, adding that he's happy to contribute to the team’s victory. Hope slammed an unbeaten 109 off just 83 balls including seven sixes and four fours.

"It feels great (to equal Viv Richards). As I said, I'm happy that I contributed to a win. I am so happy that we got over the line. And then the stats, as I said, is a byproduct. Pleasing, nevertheless,” said Hope.