Mumbai: Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar believes that good players need good guidance of coaches.

74-year-old Gavaskar, a veteran of 125 Tests and 108 ODIs recalled his memories about noted coach Vilas Godbole at the latter's book launch function in Dadar in central Mumbai.

According to Gavaskar, just like a cricketer has to work hard to become a good cricketer, his coach also has to work hard. "Therefore, good guidance of coaches makes a good cricketer," quipped Gavaskar, also a noted commentator.

Vilas Godbole is completing fifty years of coaching career in cricket and has penned ‘Cricket Coaching and Beyond’ along with a co-author Amit Gadkari based on his experiences.

Former Test player Sanjay Manjrekar, who was also present on the occasion, recalled that when he was not performing well, Vilas Godbole gave him valuable advice.

"When I was not performing well in my career, at that time Vilas Godbole Sir gave me valuable tips. That fired me up and performed well, I’ve always been inspired by Vilas Sir," added 58-year-old Sanjay Manjrekar, who has played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs.