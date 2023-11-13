Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Monday inducted three cricketers to its prestigious Cricket Hall of Fame. The trio includes India's dynamic opener Virender Sehwag, former Indian Women's Cricket Test captain Diana Edulji, and former Sri Lanka star batter Aravinda de Silva.

"Three greats of the game have become the latest inductees to be added to the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame," the ICC said in its statement. The induction of these cricketers brings the total count of revered cricketers in the ICC Hall of Fame to an impressive 112. India boasts eight players on this list, featuring legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Vinoo Mankad, and now, Diana Edulji and Virender Sehwag.

Edulji's inclusion marks a historic moment as she becomes the first Indian female cricketer to grace the ICC Hall of Fame. The ICC highlighted Diana's significant contributions, including her leadership in three ICC Women's Cricket World Cups. Edulji captained India in 1978 and 1993. Her cricketing milestones include a half-century in her second Test match and a remarkable 6-64 bowling performance against Australia eight years later.

"Edulji becomes the first Indian female inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame thanks to a 17-year international playing career and her pioneering role in establishing the most successful domestic team in Indian women’s cricket history," the ICC defined Edulji's contributions as it announced her name.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Edulji said her inclusion in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame was completely unexpected. "This is not only a big honour for me but for Indian Women's Cricket and the BCCI," she said. She acknowledged the support from her family, friends, fans, and the cricket governing body of India.

"I would like to extend my gratitude to the ICC, and the Hall of Fame voting committee for this recognition. It was completely unexpected and I would dedicate this to all who have stood by and shaped me," she said. Edulji was part of the 2017 Committee of Administrators (CoA) appointed by the Supreme Court to run the BCCI.

Reflecting on the challenges faced during her cricketing journey, the veteran cricketer said, "We faced a series of challenges during our time including the lack of media coverage. However, we had the zeal and enthusiasm to do everything for our country and cricket. Now, the recognition coming from ICC itself is a proud moment for the whole women's cricket fraternity."

The former Indian cricketer expressed joy in witnessing the surge of women's cricket globally and encouraged senior players to replicate the success of India's under-19 girls by clinching ICC trophies. "I would like the senior players to step up and bring ICC trophies home just like our young girls did in under-19," she said.

In a message to aspiring women cricketers, Edulji said, "Now even girls can pursue cricket as a career. The stage is set for women to step up just like the men and bring more glory to India in women's cricket. Have the perseverance and required skills, and there is no one to stop you."

The other two inductees-

Virendra Sehwag- The explosive former opener was also honoured with a place in the ICC Hall of Fame. A crucial member of India's victorious campaigns in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2011, Sehwag's remarkable career included 23 Test centuries, with a highest score of 319 against South Africa in 2008. His staggering contribution of 380 runs during the 2011 World Cup played a pivotal role in India securing their second title.