Hyderabad: Swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner has shown concern for the people who are impacted by cyclone Michaung through his social media post on Tuesday.

The cyclone is heading towards Andhra Pradesh and has also hit various areas in Tamil Nadu a few days ago. The cyclone caused heavy rainfall in some areas of Tamil Nadu and that caused a massive flood-like situation in Chennai. Many celebrities have already reacted to the natural disaster and David Warner was the one who added his name to the list of cricketers expressing themselves on the situation.

The left-handed Australian batter took to Instagram and wrote. "I'm deeply concerned about the ongoing floods affecting many areas in Chennai. My thoughts are with all those who are impacted by this natural disaster. Everyone needs to stay safe and seek higher ground if necessary. If you’re in a position to help, please consider supporting relief efforts or offering assistance to those in need. Let’s come together to support where we can," his wrote in the post.

Warner also shared a video of the destruction caused by heavy rainfall and the rescue effort in the process. Fishing boats and farm tractors are used to pull off the rescue in the video. The Australian cricketer is often seen creating dance videos on the social media platform but his recent post has brought his compassionate nature.