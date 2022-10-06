.

Watch: Rahul Gandhi ties mother Sonia Gandhi's shoelaces during Bharat Jodo Yatra Published on: 53 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video from Congress' currently ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra recently displayed Rahul Gandhi tying the shoelaces of the party chief and his mother Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. The caption to the clip, put up on Twitter, by the official handle for the foot march, said "Serving one's mother is part of the culture, whereas serving the motherland is a responsibility". The march, set to take place across 12 states over a span of five months, is scheduled to cover more than 3,500 km.