Tamannaah Bhatia, Nora Fatehi, and Elnaaz Norouzi's Distinctive Styles Grab Attention - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

Tamannaah Bhatia, Nora Fatehi, and Elnaaz Norouzi were spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai on Friday. While Tamannaah stunned in a pale yellow outfit at an event, Nora chose a chic pink co-ord set for a visit to Dharma Productions. Elnaaz sported stylish gym wear on her way to a workout.

Hyderabad: Several celebrities were spotted by paparazzi on Friday around Mumbai city. Actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Nora Fatehi, and Elnaaz Norouzi were among those papped on separate occasions. Each of these celebrities brought their unique sense of style to the streets of Mumbai, making for a visually appealing day for the paparazzi and fans alike.

Tamannaah stole the show with her grand entrance at a special event, donning a stunning pale yellow outfit that embodied the essence of summer. The flowing, sheer dress featured a delicate square neckline, and the soft, sunny yellow hue radiated warmth, perfectly capturing the spirit of the season. The floor-sweeping hem of the dress added a dramatic flair to her ensemble, making her a vision to behold.

amannaah Bhatia, Nora Fatehi, and Elnaaz Norouzi (Video source: ANI)

Nora, on the other hand, opted for a casual and cool look as she visited the office of Dharma Productions in Mumbai. Her pink co-ord set was a chic choice for her day out, which she paired with white sneakers and a matching bag. Adding a touch of glamour to her overall ensemble were her dark shades, which accentuated her look.

Meanwhile, Elnaaz Norouzi, known for her role as Zoya Mirza in the crime thriller Sacred Games, was snapped by the paparazzi as she headed to the gym. Before beginning her workout, the actor posed for the cameras, flashing a bright smile. Her gym attire consisted of a grey crop top paired with pink bottoms, a comfortable and stylish choice for her fitness routine.

