Watch: Four people risk life amid heavy cloudburst in Chamba district Published on: 2 hours ago

Cloudbursts have caused havoc in different parts of the Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh. Chamba-Tissa road was blocked at Rakhalu Nala as boulders and a heavy flow of water made the situation worst. However, amid the heavy discharge of water overtopping the road, four persons were spotted risking their lives while pushing a motorcycle. A video that has captured the dangerous attempt is going viral.