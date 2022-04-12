.

Asansol by-poll: Agnimitra Paul alleges stone-pelting at her convoy

BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul has alleged that her convoy was attacked by TMC workers in Barabani during voting in the by-polls of the Asansol Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday. Stones were hurled when security personnel baton-charged a group of TMC supporters who gheraoed the BJP Lok Sabha bypoll candidate's vehicle, alleging that she had tried to enter a polling booth along with her guards. The Election Commission has sought an action taken report on the Barabani violence. The Commission has also warned the BJP candidate to not enter polling booths with her Central security cover.