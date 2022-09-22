.

Pitbull attacks cow in Kanpur, clings to jaw, locals come to rescue Published on: 48 minutes ago

The incident of dog attacks is getting common with every passing day and after humans now animals are also coming under attack. In the latest incident, a Pitbull attacked a cow at Kanpur’s Sarsaiah Ghat. Video of the incident surfaced in which seemingly unaware and not affected by the commands of his owner, the ferocious dog was seen clinging to the cow's jaw. While people are present at the ghat trying to rescue the cow in every possible way. Some even thrashed the dog with a cane even then the dog was in no mood to lose its grip. However, after some time, it left its grip on the cow’s face. The incident has scared people, especially tourists, and they are now scared to go to the Ghat. They have expressed their concerns for their children, cattle, and pet animals. Following the several incidents, residential and local civic bodies have tabled compliance. Now, the owners are required to receive licenses to pet them.