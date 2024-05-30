ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2007-22 Records: All You Need to Know

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 30, 2024, 8:15 PM IST

Updated : May 30, 2024, 10:38 PM IST

There is no doubt that T20 is the most popular format in the current era and the whole cricket fraternity will be on their toes watching the stars of the game setting the stage ablaze with their performance. With the T20 World Cup set to start on June 2, the article lists down the most important of the records scripted in the history of the tournament. Here are all the records list...

File: Chris Gayle (ANI Pictures)

Hyderabad: As the cricketing world gears up for the ninth edition of the T20I World Cup, anticipation is at an all-time high. The tournament will commence with a curtain raiser clash between co-hosts USA and their neighbours Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Sunday, June 2. The marquee event will be held in the Caribbean Islands and the United States of America.

This prestigious tournament, which has captivated fans globally since its inception, has seen numerous records shattered and legends forged on its grand stage. As we delve into the history of T20 World Cups, we will explore the illustrious feats that define the tournament's legacy —from the most trophy wins by teams, most wins as captain to the highest run-scorers, leading wicket-takers, and outstanding fielding performances.

TEAM RECORDS

  • Most Title Wins
    England (2) - 2010 and 2022
    West Indies (2) - 2012 and 2016
  • Most Matches Victories
    Sri Lanka - 31 (51 Matches)
    Pakistan - 28 (47 Matches)
    India - 27 (44 Matches)
  • Highest Win Percentage
    India - 63.95 %
    Australia - 62.5 %
    Sri Lanka - 61.76 %
  • Highest Team Totals
    Sri Lanka - 260/6 vs Kenya (2007)
    England - 230/8 vs South Africa (2016)
    South Africa - 229/4 vs England (2016)
  • Lowest Team Totals
    Netherlands - 39 vs Sri Lanka (2014)
    Netherlands - 44 vs Sri Lanka (2021)
    West Indies - 55 vs England (2021)
  • Largest Wins (In terms of runs)
    Sri Lanka - 172 runs vs Kenya (2007)
    South Africa - 130 runs vs Scotland (2009)
    Afghanistan - 130 runs vs Scotland (2021)
  • Biggest Wins (In terms of wickets)
    South Africa - 10 wickets vs Pakistan (chased 130 runs in 11.3 Overs)
    Australia - 10 wickets vs Sri Lanka (chased 102 runs in 10.2 Overs)
    Kenya - 10 wickets vs Scotland (chased 110 runs in 12.3 Overs)

FEATS ACHIEVED BY PLAYERS

  • Most Matches
    Rohit Sharma - 39
    Shakib Al Hasan - 36
    Tillakratne Dilshan - 35
  • Most Runs
    Virat Kohli - 1141 (25 innings)
    Mahela Jayawardene -1016 (31 innings)
    Chris Gayle - 965 (31 innings)
  • Most Fours
    Mahela Jayawardene - 111
    Virat Kohli - 103
    Tillakratne Dilshan - 101
  • Most Sixes
    Chris Gayle - 63
    Rohit Sharma - 35
    Jos Buttler - 33
  • Most Ducks
    Shahid Afridi - 5
    Tilakratne Dilshan - 5
    George Dockrell - 4
  • Most Fifties
    Virat Kohli - 14
    Chris Gayle - 9
    Rohit Sharma - 9
  • Most Centuries
    Chris Gayle - 2
  • Most Runs in single-edition
    Virat Kohli - 319 in 2014
    Tillakratne Dilshan - 317 in 2009
    Babar Azam - 303 in 2021
  • Highest Partnership
    Alex Hales-Jos Buttler - 170* vs India in 2022
    Rilee Rossow-Quinton de Kock - 168 vs Bangladesh in 2022
    Kumar Sangakkara-Mahela Jayawardene - 166 vs West Indies in 2010
  • Highest Score
    Brendon McCullum - 123 off 58 balls (vs Bangladesh in 2012)
    Chris Gayle - 117 off 57 balls (vs South Africa in 2007)
    Alex Hales - 116* off 64 balls (vs Sri Lanka in 2014)
  • Highest Average (Minimum 10 Matches)
    Virat Kohli - 81.50
    Suryakumar Yadav - 56.20
    Micheal Hussey - 54.62
  • Highest Strike Rate (Minimum 10 Matches)
    Suryakumar Yadav - 181.29
    Daren Sammy - 164.12
    Shahid Afridi - 154.23
  • Most Wickets
    Shakib Al Hasan - 47 (35 innings)
    Shahid Afridi - 39 (34 innings)
    Lasith Malinga - 38 (31 innings)
  • Best Economy Rate (Minimum 10 Matches)
    Sunil Narine - 5.17
    Samuel Badree - 5.52
    Wanindu Hasaranga - 5.81
  • Best Bowling Figures
    Ajantha Mendis - 4 Overs | 6 Wickets | 8 Runs vs Zimbabwe in 2012
    Rangana Herath - 3.3 Overs | 5 Wickets | 3 Runs vs New Zealand in 2014
    Umar Gul - 3 Overs | 5 Wickets | 6 Runs vs New Zealand in 2009
  • Most Wickets in Single Edition
    Wanindu Hasaranga - 16 in 2021
    Ajantha Mendis - 15 in 2012
    Wanindu Hasaranga - 15 in 2022

FIELDER RECORDS

  • Most Dismissals (Wicket-keeper)
    Mahendra Singh Dhoni - 32
    Kamran Akmal - 30
    Dinesh Ramdin - 27
  • Most Catches
    Ab de Villiers - 23
    David Warner - 21
    Martin Guptill - 19
  • Most Run Outs
    Dwayne Bravo - 6
    Brendon McCullum - 4
    Umar Gul - 3

CAPTAINCY RECORD

  • Most Wins as Captain - Mahendra Singh Dhoni (21)
    Most Successful Captain - Daren Sammy (2 titles win as captain)

