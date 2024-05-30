T20 World Cup 2007-22 Records: All You Need to Know

Hyderabad: As the cricketing world gears up for the ninth edition of the T20I World Cup, anticipation is at an all-time high. The tournament will commence with a curtain raiser clash between co-hosts USA and their neighbours Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Sunday, June 2. The marquee event will be held in the Caribbean Islands and the United States of America.

This prestigious tournament, which has captivated fans globally since its inception, has seen numerous records shattered and legends forged on its grand stage. As we delve into the history of T20 World Cups, we will explore the illustrious feats that define the tournament's legacy —from the most trophy wins by teams, most wins as captain to the highest run-scorers, leading wicket-takers, and outstanding fielding performances.

TEAM RECORDS

Most Title Wins

England (2) - 2010 and 2022 West Indies (2) - 2012 and 2016 Most Matches Victories

Sri Lanka - 31 (51 Matches) Pakistan - 28 (47 Matches) India - 27 (44 Matches) Highest Win Percentage

India - 63.95 % Australia - 62.5 % Sri Lanka - 61.76 % Highest Team Totals

Sri Lanka - 260/6 vs Kenya (2007) England - 230/8 vs South Africa (2016) South Africa - 229/4 vs England (2016) Lowest Team Totals

Netherlands - 39 vs Sri Lanka (2014) Netherlands - 44 vs Sri Lanka (2021) West Indies - 55 vs England (2021) Largest Wins (In terms of runs)

Sri Lanka - 172 runs vs Kenya (2007) South Africa - 130 runs vs Scotland (2009) Afghanistan - 130 runs vs Scotland (2021) Biggest Wins (In terms of wickets)

South Africa - 10 wickets vs Pakistan (chased 130 runs in 11.3 Overs)

Australia - 10 wickets vs Sri Lanka (chased 102 runs in 10.2 Overs)

Kenya - 10 wickets vs Scotland (chased 110 runs in 12.3 Overs)

FEATS ACHIEVED BY PLAYERS

Most Matches

Rohit Sharma - 39 Shakib Al Hasan - 36 Tillakratne Dilshan - 35 Most Runs

Virat Kohli - 1141 (25 innings) Mahela Jayawardene -1016 (31 innings) Chris Gayle - 965 (31 innings) Most Fours

Mahela Jayawardene - 111 Virat Kohli - 103 Tillakratne Dilshan - 101 Most Sixes

Chris Gayle - 63 Rohit Sharma - 35 Jos Buttler - 33 Most Ducks

Shahid Afridi - 5 Tilakratne Dilshan - 5 George Dockrell - 4 Most Fifties

Virat Kohli - 14 Chris Gayle - 9 Rohit Sharma - 9 Most Centuries

Chris Gayle - 2 Most Runs in single-edition

Virat Kohli - 319 in 2014 Tillakratne Dilshan - 317 in 2009 Babar Azam - 303 in 2021 Highest Partnership

Alex Hales-Jos Buttler - 170* vs India in 2022 Rilee Rossow-Quinton de Kock - 168 vs Bangladesh in 2022 Kumar Sangakkara-Mahela Jayawardene - 166 vs West Indies in 2010 Highest Score

Brendon McCullum - 123 off 58 balls (vs Bangladesh in 2012) Chris Gayle - 117 off 57 balls (vs South Africa in 2007) Alex Hales - 116* off 64 balls (vs Sri Lanka in 2014) Highest Average (Minimum 10 Matches)

Virat Kohli - 81.50 Suryakumar Yadav - 56.20 Micheal Hussey - 54.62 Highest Strike Rate (Minimum 10 Matches)

Suryakumar Yadav - 181.29 Daren Sammy - 164.12 Shahid Afridi - 154.23 Most Wickets

Shakib Al Hasan - 47 (35 innings) Shahid Afridi - 39 (34 innings) Lasith Malinga - 38 (31 innings) Best Economy Rate (Minimum 10 Matches)

Sunil Narine - 5.17 Samuel Badree - 5.52 Wanindu Hasaranga - 5.81 Best Bowling Figures

Ajantha Mendis - 4 Overs | 6 Wickets | 8 Runs vs Zimbabwe in 2012 Rangana Herath - 3.3 Overs | 5 Wickets | 3 Runs vs New Zealand in 2014 Umar Gul - 3 Overs | 5 Wickets | 6 Runs vs New Zealand in 2009 Most Wickets in Single Edition

Wanindu Hasaranga - 16 in 2021

Ajantha Mendis - 15 in 2012

Wanindu Hasaranga - 15 in 2022

FIELDER RECORDS

Most Dismissals (Wicket-keeper)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni - 32 Kamran Akmal - 30 Dinesh Ramdin - 27 Most Catches

Ab de Villiers - 23 David Warner - 21 Martin Guptill - 19 Most Run Outs

Dwayne Bravo - 6

Brendon McCullum - 4

Umar Gul - 3

CAPTAINCY RECORD