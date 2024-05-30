T20 World Cup 2007-22 Records: All You Need to Know

Hyderabad: As the cricketing world gears up for the ninth edition of the T20I World Cup, anticipation is at an all-time high. The tournament will commence with a curtain raiser clash between co-hosts USA and their neighbours Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Sunday, June 2. The marquee event will be held in the Caribbean Islands and the United States of America.
This prestigious tournament, which has captivated fans globally since its inception, has seen numerous records shattered and legends forged on its grand stage. As we delve into the history of T20 World Cups, we will explore the illustrious feats that define the tournament's legacy —from the most trophy wins by teams, most wins as captain to the highest run-scorers, leading wicket-takers, and outstanding fielding performances.
TEAM RECORDS
- Most Title Wins
England (2) - 2010 and 2022
West Indies (2) - 2012 and 2016
- Most Matches Victories
Sri Lanka - 31 (51 Matches)
Pakistan - 28 (47 Matches)
India - 27 (44 Matches)
- Highest Win Percentage
India - 63.95 %
Australia - 62.5 %
Sri Lanka - 61.76 %
- Highest Team Totals
Sri Lanka - 260/6 vs Kenya (2007)
England - 230/8 vs South Africa (2016)
South Africa - 229/4 vs England (2016)
- Lowest Team Totals
Netherlands - 39 vs Sri Lanka (2014)
Netherlands - 44 vs Sri Lanka (2021)
West Indies - 55 vs England (2021)
- Largest Wins (In terms of runs)
Sri Lanka - 172 runs vs Kenya (2007)
South Africa - 130 runs vs Scotland (2009)
Afghanistan - 130 runs vs Scotland (2021)
- Biggest Wins (In terms of wickets)
South Africa - 10 wickets vs Pakistan (chased 130 runs in 11.3 Overs)
Australia - 10 wickets vs Sri Lanka (chased 102 runs in 10.2 Overs)
Kenya - 10 wickets vs Scotland (chased 110 runs in 12.3 Overs)
FEATS ACHIEVED BY PLAYERS
- Most Matches
Rohit Sharma - 39
Shakib Al Hasan - 36
Tillakratne Dilshan - 35
- Most Runs
Virat Kohli - 1141 (25 innings)
Mahela Jayawardene -1016 (31 innings)
Chris Gayle - 965 (31 innings)
- Most Fours
Mahela Jayawardene - 111
Virat Kohli - 103
Tillakratne Dilshan - 101
- Most Sixes
Chris Gayle - 63
Rohit Sharma - 35
Jos Buttler - 33
- Most Ducks
Shahid Afridi - 5
Tilakratne Dilshan - 5
George Dockrell - 4
- Most Fifties
Virat Kohli - 14
Chris Gayle - 9
Rohit Sharma - 9
- Most Centuries
Chris Gayle - 2
- Most Runs in single-edition
Virat Kohli - 319 in 2014
Tillakratne Dilshan - 317 in 2009
Babar Azam - 303 in 2021
- Highest Partnership
Alex Hales-Jos Buttler - 170* vs India in 2022
Rilee Rossow-Quinton de Kock - 168 vs Bangladesh in 2022
Kumar Sangakkara-Mahela Jayawardene - 166 vs West Indies in 2010
- Highest Score
Brendon McCullum - 123 off 58 balls (vs Bangladesh in 2012)
Chris Gayle - 117 off 57 balls (vs South Africa in 2007)
Alex Hales - 116* off 64 balls (vs Sri Lanka in 2014)
- Highest Average (Minimum 10 Matches)
Virat Kohli - 81.50
Suryakumar Yadav - 56.20
Micheal Hussey - 54.62
- Highest Strike Rate (Minimum 10 Matches)
Suryakumar Yadav - 181.29
Daren Sammy - 164.12
Shahid Afridi - 154.23
- Most Wickets
Shakib Al Hasan - 47 (35 innings)
Shahid Afridi - 39 (34 innings)
Lasith Malinga - 38 (31 innings)
- Best Economy Rate (Minimum 10 Matches)
Sunil Narine - 5.17
Samuel Badree - 5.52
Wanindu Hasaranga - 5.81
- Best Bowling Figures
Ajantha Mendis - 4 Overs | 6 Wickets | 8 Runs vs Zimbabwe in 2012
Rangana Herath - 3.3 Overs | 5 Wickets | 3 Runs vs New Zealand in 2014
Umar Gul - 3 Overs | 5 Wickets | 6 Runs vs New Zealand in 2009
- Most Wickets in Single Edition
Wanindu Hasaranga - 16 in 2021
Ajantha Mendis - 15 in 2012
Wanindu Hasaranga - 15 in 2022
FIELDER RECORDS
- Most Dismissals (Wicket-keeper)
Mahendra Singh Dhoni - 32
Kamran Akmal - 30
Dinesh Ramdin - 27
- Most Catches
Ab de Villiers - 23
David Warner - 21
Martin Guptill - 19
- Most Run Outs
Dwayne Bravo - 6
Brendon McCullum - 4
Umar Gul - 3
CAPTAINCY RECORD
- Most Wins as Captain - Mahendra Singh Dhoni (21)
Most Successful Captain - Daren Sammy (2 titles win as captain)
