ETV Bal Bharat Paintathon 2024: Ananya Halder Emerges Mega Winner, Wins Rs 1 Lakh Prize

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2024, 9:13 PM IST

Updated : May 30, 2024, 9:24 PM IST

ETV Bal Bharat, which conducted Paintathon for the kids, declared Ananya Halder as the mega winner and granted him a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

ETV Bal Bharat Paintathon 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Paintathon, which is being conducted under the aegis of ETV Bal Bharat, is a vibrant and creative competition designed to encourage children to express their artistic skills through painting. This event is a platform for young artists to showcase their creativity, imagination and talent. The Paintathon was first held in 2021, with subsequent events in 2022 and 2024. Each year, the competition has seen a significant increase in the number of participants, reflecting its growing popularity and the enthusiasm of young artists.

A total of 53,641 artists took part in ETV Bal Bharat Paintathon 2024 and among them Ananya Halder was emerged as the mega winner and won the grand prize of Rs 1 lakh while Shivansh T won the second prize.

