Patna: Boat capsizes in Ganga, video shows people being rescued Published on: 2 hours ago

Patna: Around 10 persons were reported missing as two boats carrying 55 people capsized in the Ganga after a collision in Maner area of Patna Sunday evening. The local divers rescued 45 of them. The district administration sent SDRF and NDRF teams to search for the missing people. The incident took place around 6.30 pm near Sherpur temple when they were returning on three different boats from the Diara area with fodder for cattle. Following the accident, a video surfaced in which people were seen struggling in deep water for survival. The video was captured from a boat which reached the site of the accident for rescue. People drowning in the river can be heard shouting for help. Danapur in-charge SDO, DCLR said: "About 55 people of Daudpur had gone on a boat to fetch animal feed across the Ganges. While returning, the boat capsized. Maximum people were rescued while four to five people are said to be missing."