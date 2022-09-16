.

Junagadh: Forest personnel rescue lion trapped in a well

A video of a lion falling into a well has gone viral on social media. The video was shot in the Junagadh district of Gujarat. The wild beast on the prowl accidentally fell into a deep well, after which the locals alerted the Forest Department officials. The personnel from the forest department carried out the rescue operation. A rope was tied to the lion's body and then the beast was taken out from the well and shifted to an enclosure.