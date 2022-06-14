.

In a daring act, a Mangaluru woman rescues a cat trapped on canopy Published on: 1 hours ago

Rajani Shetty, a resident from Mangaluru, who feeds street dogs every day, saved a cat stuck on the canopy of the fourth floor of her apartment near Kodiyal Guttu in Mangaluru on Monday. The cat fell from the balcony of the apartment and was trapped on the canopy. Shetty tied a rope around her waist and hooked it to the balcony railings and got down from the floor. With the help of a rope, she pulled out the cat stuck and brought it with her.