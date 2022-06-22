.

The 8th International Yoga Day was celebrated all over the world on June 21. In Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, people from all walks of life did yoga together at the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium. Children, old people, women, and the youth took part in the event with enthusiasm. Separate blocks for men and women were made at the stadium. Apart from the common people, officials from the DM-SSP offices also participated in the programme. Another special feature about the celebration was that despite the communal tensions, following the remarks made by Nupur Sharma, people from Hindu and Muslim communities took part in the Yoga Day celebrations.