Atlas Moth, rare butterfly, spotted in Bihar Published on: 16 minutes ago

Bagaha (Bihar): A rare species of butterfly has been spotted near Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar's West Champaran district on Sunday. The visual shows some people worshipping the butterfly considering it as an incarnation of the forest goddess. Atlas Moth, the unique butterfly, resembles a curled-up snake. "It is a rare species of insect. Earlier it was found in Palamu, Jharkhand. It is called Atlas Moth. Its scientific name is Attacus Atlas. It is the largest of the moths found in the world," said Subrat Behera, an officer of the Wildlife Trust of India.