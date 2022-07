.

Junagadh: A family of the Asiatic lions was spotted in Gir Forest of Gujarat recently. Two lions and a cub were seen splashing in a stream. The moment was captured by tourists on their smartphones. It was a rare sight as lions usually prefer to keep away from water bodies. The incident is in Junagadh district in Gujarat.