A video of an international artist Shikha Sharma making Rangoli of Lord Shiva and Parvati has come to the surface. On the occasion of Navaratri, Shikha Sharma along with her team made Rangoli of Lord Shiva and Parvati at Kedarnath temple premises. Shikha Sharma said that she has bagged 6 world records for the biggest Rangolis. Her wish was to make a world record for making Rangoli from Indore to Kedarnath. At the same time, devotees reaching Kedarnath are flocking to see the Rangoli.