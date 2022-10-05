.

Watch: Amit Shah halts speech for Azaan in Baramulla Published on: 2 hours ago

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paused his speech midway for Azaan, the Muslim call for prayers, during his public rally in north Kashmir's Baramulla on Wednesday. Five minutes into his about half-an-hour speech at Showkat Ali stadium in this North Kashmir district, the senior BJP leader paused and asked those on the stage "if something was going on at a mosque"? When someone on the stage told him that 'Azaan' was going on, Shah stopped his speech, attracting a huge round of applause and chanting of slogans in his favour from the gathering. After a brief moment, he said the call for prayer has now stopped and asked if he would continue his speech. "Should I start or not? Say it loudly, should I start," he asked and then went on with his speech.